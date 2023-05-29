Suspect in disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway beaten in prison before transfer to US

The prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway was severely beaten in the Peruvian prison where he is currently being held, his lawyer told ABC News Monday.
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student from a prominent Peruvian family.
Peruvian and US authorities confirmed van der Sloot would be extradited from Peru to the US to face criminal charges earlier this month.
Van der Sloot’s lawyer does not believe the beating was related to the upcoming extradition. It is believed to be related to gang rules inside of the Challapalca prison where he is currently being held, van der Sloot’s lawyer told ABC News.
Van der Sloot is currently in the medical aisle of the prison, his lawyer said.
Van der Sloot’s lawyer is asking the Peruvian Justice Ministry to transfer van der Sloot to another prison as soon as possible.
Holloway, who lived in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to the Caribbean island of Aruba. She vanished after a night with friends at a nightclub, leaving a mystery that sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, who was a student at an international school in the island.
Van der Sloot was identified as a suspect and detained, along with two Surinamese brothers, weeks later. Holloway’s body was never found, and no charges were filed in the case. A judge later declared Holloway dead.
The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot stem from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars. A grand jury indicted him that year on one count each of wire fraud and extortion, each of which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.