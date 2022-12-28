Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says

A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution.
According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
The attorney's motion says Nelson suffers from mental health issues and is having behavioral problems while in the Morgan County jail. A state therapist has recommended Nelson be evaluated at an inpatient psychiatric facility.
Nelson's defense team previously told the court that he has "very limited memory of the day" he allegedly killed Sain and "was experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations" at the time.
Decatur Police say Nelson parked near the entrance of the store, then accelerated rapidly and struck Sain as she walked behind the vehicle. Nelson then accelerated until his vehicle struck another vehicle, pinning Sain between the two, police said.
A witness told WAAY 31 that Nelson tried to drive away, but his car stalled. Nelson eventually got out of the car and began rubbing Sain's blood on himself, the witness said.
A judge has yet to rule on the motion asking for Nelson's transfer. In the meantime, he remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $500,000.