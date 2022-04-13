Suspect in Decatur shooting, burglary caught in Oklahoma

A Decatur man wanted in connection with shooting at a vehicle has been caught in Oklahoma and brought back to Morgan County.
Wylinzey Grace, 22, is charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of burglary.
Decatur police responded to the 2,500 block of Spring Avenue SW on Feb. 1 and found that shots had been fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s home also had been burglarized.
Grace was identified as the suspect and was caught March 24 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
He’s now in the Morgan County Jail.
Bond was set at $300,000, according to Decatur police.