Suspect in Decatur baseball bat attack captured more than five months after incident

Five months after allegedly beating a woman with a baseball bat, a Decatur domestic violence suspect is under arrest.
On Dec. 1, 2021, officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Glenn Street SW in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from an injury to her head. The victim stated she was struck in the head with a baseball bat by Otis Hollis, 55, of Decatur.
At the time of the incident, the victim and Hollis were in a romantic relationship.
Hollis fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Hollis was located on Wednesday and charged with second degree domestic violence - assault.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.