Suspect in Bibb Co. deputy's murder was released early due to 'good time' law; AG calls for change

Current and former prosecutors blasted the Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday over another inmate they say was set free from state prison only to go and kill a law enforcement officer.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said his office reviewed the record of a suspect in the murder of Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson. That suspect, Austin Patrick Hall, got out of prison in April after serving less than four years of a nearly 10-year sentence.
His time in prison ended early due to Alabama's Good Time Law, which allowed Hall to knock time off his sentence despite having escaped and fleeing across state lines before being recaptured.
Former prosecutor and U.S. attorney Jay Town said the ADOC is putting the public in danger with policies like the one that let Hall out early.
"ADOC is a mess. There's no way to say it politely," Town said. "Their release programs are making us less safe."
After his release in April, Hall posted bond on 22 new charges, including assault of a police officer. On June 29, he was spotted in a stolen vehicle in Bibb County, and he shot at deputies when they tried to stop him.
Johnson and another deputy were wounded. Johnson died the next day.
Town pointed to the similarities between Johnson's murder and that of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who was killed in October 2021. In that case, the suspect had also been allowed to leave prison early due to accrued good time despite issues during his prison stay.
Also in that case, the suspect was found in a stolen vehicle and opened fire on officers when they tried to stop him. Risner and another officer were wounded, and Risner died the following day.
"So ADOC and the laws that led ADOC to act as it has been acting, all of it needs to be reconsidered and really reimagined, because what they're doing is making us less safe," Town said.
One step towards change has come in the form of the Sgt. Nick Risner Act, which prevents inmates convicted of fatal crimes from earning "good time" credit and ending their prison sentence early.
Ivey signed the law in April, days after Hall was released. However, it would not have applied to him, as he was serving time after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and not a fatal crime.
Hall is now being held without bond on capital murder charges. A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 4.
Meanwhile, Marshall has called for a reassessment of the "ultra-lenient" state laws and policies that allowed Hall to end his sentence early. He also called for assault of a police officer to be upgraded to a Class B felony and require a higher bond amount.