Suspect in armed robbery at Decatur pharmacy leads police on chase, crashes vehicle

An armed robbery suspect led police on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle he was driving in Decatur, injuring himself and a passenger.
Decatur Police said officers responded to Valley Drug at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, where they were told a white male had entered the pharmacy, armed with a handgun, and demanded narcotics.
Once he got the drugs, he fled in a Kia van. Officers found the van behind a residence not far from the pharmacy and learned the suspect had fled that area in a different vehicle.
Decatur Police said once the suspect was spotted in the second vehicle, he began a high-speed chase that covered several miles. Officers decided to end the pursuit, but as they backed off, the suspect crashed into another vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle was not injured, but the suspect — identified as Michael Joseph Daniel — and a woman he had in the car with him were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said Daniel will be taken to the Morgan County Jail on one count of pharmacy robbery after his release from the hospital. Bond has been set at $150,000.
The woman in the vehicle with him will not be charged, police said.