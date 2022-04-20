Suspect in Albertville child sex abuse case believed to have multiple victims

An Albertville man accused of child sex abuse and sodomy may have had multiple victims over the years, and police are asking anyone with information about those incidents to come forward.
Domingo Manuel Francisco, 48, is currently in the Marshall County Jail on one count of sex abuse of a child under 12 years old and one count of first-degree sodomy. Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee said a multiagency investigation led to Francisco's arrest on March 26.
That investigation also revealed Francisco "may have had access to multiple children over a period of years, mainly from 2005 until the present day," Cartee said.
Albertville Police are now asking anyone to come forward if they have concerns about a child who may have been around Francisco. The department's detective division can be reached at 256-891-8274.
The Marshall County District Attorney's Office, the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and the Alabama Department of Human Resources have all assisted in this investigation. Additional charges for Francisco are expected.