Suspect in 3 Huntsville robberies also linked to Athens armed robbery

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suspect in 3 Huntsville robberies also linked to Athens armed robbery

  • 0
Benny Ray Stafford

Benny Ray Stafford

A man arrested on three armed robbery charges Wednesday in Huntsville is now also being charged in a Tuesday armed robbery in Athens. 

Athens Police identified 38-year-old Benny Ray Stafford as the suspect who presented a gun and stole someone's wallet at a Smoothie King about 4:18 p.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators realized Stafford was their suspect and that he closely resembled a suspect being sought by Huntsville Police for armed robberies on Jordan Lane and University Drive. Athens Police said they shared the possible connection with the other department, which then led to Stafford's arrest at a Huntsville motel.

Stafford is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on three counts of first-degree robbery involving a gun and business. Jail records show his bond has been set at $122,000. 

Once released, he will be extradited to Athens to be booked on the first-degree robbery charge in that jurisdiction.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you