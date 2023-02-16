Suspect in 3 Huntsville robberies also linked to Athens armed robbery

A man arrested on three armed robbery charges Wednesday in Huntsville is now also being charged in a Tuesday armed robbery in Athens.
Athens Police identified 38-year-old Benny Ray Stafford as the suspect who presented a gun and stole someone's wallet at a Smoothie King about 4:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators realized Stafford was their suspect and that he closely resembled a suspect being sought by Huntsville Police for armed robberies on Jordan Lane and University Drive. Athens Police said they shared the possible connection with the other department, which then led to Stafford's arrest at a Huntsville motel.
Stafford is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on three counts of first-degree robbery involving a gun and business. Jail records show his bond has been set at $122,000.
Once released, he will be extradited to Athens to be booked on the first-degree robbery charge in that jurisdiction.