Suspect identified in Saturday's deadly Decatur police shooting

The suspect in Saturday's deadly police shooting in Decatur has been identified as Nicholas Edward Oden.
Coroner Jeff Chunn said the 33-year-old stayed with family in the Hartselle and Somerville areas.
Oden died at Parkway Medical Center after being shot by a Decatur police officer several times Saturday morning.
The shooting happened after police say Oden broke into a home early in the morning morning, stole a Jeep and got into a shootout with police near West Morgan Elementary School several hours later.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is now leading this investigation.