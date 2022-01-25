Suspect identified in deadly Priceville officer-involved shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified Bradley James Ellison as the suspect in Monday's deadly officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Ellison was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance where he died.
That same shooting sent Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story.
CONFIRMED: the man shot and killed during the officer involved shooting in Priceville, Alabama yesterday has been identified as Bradley James Ellison.— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 25, 2022
Ellison allegedly shot Priceville PD Chief Rick Williams, he’s going to be okay.#KroschelReports -> https://t.co/NoAsPhXZJZ pic.twitter.com/ushr9ItFIW