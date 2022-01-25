 Skip to main content
Suspect identified in deadly Priceville officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
Officer-involved shooting in Priceville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting on Emory Drive that left a Priceville police officer and a male suspect wounded Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. 

The Morgan County Coroner has identified Bradley James Ellison as the suspect in Monday's deadly officer-involved shooting in Priceville

Ellison was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance where he died.

That same shooting sent Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story.

