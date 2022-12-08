Suspect gets life sentence after pleading guilty to 2016 Lawrence County double murder

A man accused of killing a father and son in Lawrence County pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of the seven charges he faced.
The plea was part of a deal in which Earl Clayburn Coburn would serve a life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole if he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder. This allowed him to avoid not just a trial but the possibility of being sentenced to death if convicted of capital murder.
The remaining six charges in his indictment were dismissed. In all, Coburn was charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of menacing related to the September 2016 deaths of Micah White and Hubert White.
The victims' family members said at the time that the murders stemmed from a custody battle. Micah White was Coburn's former son-in-law.
The plea agreement and judge's sentencing order state Coburn has reserved the right to appeal the issue of his competency to stand trial.