Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured in Monday shooting

An officer-involved shooting Monday on Emory Drive in Priceville has left Police Chief Rick Williams with a non-life-threatening injury and a male suspect dead, according to law enforcement officials.
The original call came in at 2:14 p.m. as a report of a suspicious person, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. A Priceville Police officer arrived about 2:35 p.m.
Officials have not said if Williams is that officer, but on Facebook Monday night he thanked people for their concern and said he faces "a couple minor surgeries."
Police said the suspect opened fire, then the officer fired back.
The officer was taken by ambulance to Decatur-Morgan Hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect was in critical condition after the shooting and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff's office. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death late Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to the report of an officer-involved shooting. Priceville, Somerville and Decatur police departments, as well as Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, responded to the call.
ALEA will lead the investigation because it involves a law enforcement officer.