Suspect dead, officer injured in Monday shooting in Priceville

An officer-involved shooting Monday on Emory Drive in Priceville has left the officer with a non-life-threatening injury and a male suspect dead, according to law enforcement officials.
The original call came in at 2:14 p.m. as a report of a suspicious person, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. A Priceville Police officer arrived about 2:35 p.m.
Police said the suspect opened fire, then the officer fired back. The officer suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken by ambulance to Decatur-Morgan Hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect was in critical condition after the shooting and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff's office. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death late Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to the report of an officer-involved shooting. Priceville, Somerville and Decatur police departments, as well as Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, responded to the call.
ALEA will lead the investigation because it involves a law enforcement officer.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.