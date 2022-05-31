 Skip to main content
Suspect claimed to have bomb during Madison bank robbery, police say

Regions bank robbery suspect

Madison Police say a Black male wearing a wig, face mask, gray ARMY shirt and camouflage pants robbed Regions Bank at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Wall Triana Highway on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call investigators at 256-772-5674.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a bank robbery involving a possible bomb in the area of U.S. 72 and Wall Triana Highway.

They are seeking an armed suspect in the robbery at Regions Bank. 

Security footage shows the suspect is a Black male who wore a gray ARMY shirt and camouflage pants during the robbery. He also wore a wig and face mask. 

Police said the suspect used a small package and told others the package had a bomb inside. However, no bomb was found, police said.

Everyone was evacuated from the building just in case.

If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call investigators at 256-772-5674.

