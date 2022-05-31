Suspect claimed to have bomb during Madison bank robbery, police say

The Madison Police Department is investigating a bank robbery involving a possible bomb in the area of U.S. 72 and Wall Triana Highway.
They are seeking an armed suspect in the robbery at Regions Bank.
Security footage shows the suspect is a Black male who wore a gray ARMY shirt and camouflage pants during the robbery. He also wore a wig and face mask.
Police said the suspect used a small package and told others the package had a bomb inside. However, no bomb was found, police said.
Everyone was evacuated from the building just in case.
If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call investigators at 256-772-5674.
