Suspect charged in shooting on Greenbrier Parkway in Huntsville

UPDATE: Tyler Davis McGlothin, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Tuesday, according to Huntsville police.
McGlothin was booked into the Madison County Jail on aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle charges.
He was released on a $5,000 bond.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department says one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting.
A suspect is in custody, according to Sgt. Rosalind White.
The shooting took place at a business in the 7,000 block of Greenbrier Parkway. The call came in about 5:06 p.m. Tuesday.
The alleged offender left the site of the shooting and contacted police from a nearby fire department, White said.
The victim was transported from the business.
White said the investigation is ongoing.