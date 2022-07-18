Suspect charged in Florence vehicle burglaries

The Florence Police Department has charged a suspect possibly tied to multiple vehicle burglaries.
Ryan Jeffrey Hall, 37, was arrested Monday after a serach of his Burleson Street home and his vehicle, said Sgt. Ryan Kelly.
Kelly said Hall is a suspect in vehicle burglaries in the area north of Cox Creek Parkway between Chisholm and Cloverdale roads.
Hall was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property. Bond was set at $17,500.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 256-760-6578 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message.