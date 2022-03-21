 Skip to main content
Suspect charged after fight in Harvest home ends in murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Sean Justin Burns

A suspect is charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Harvest residence late Sunday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were called to a home in the 100 block of Lockport Drive about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

There, they found Brandon Lee Craig, 33, with numerous gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Sean Justin Burns, 36, has been charged with Craig’s murder. He’s being held in the Madison County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the men knew each other and got into a fight. The shooting is described as a domestic-related incident.

