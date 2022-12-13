Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Rainfall totals of 2-3" are expected with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony.

Swafford said if the person accountable is caught, the person will likely face the same charge in each jurisdiction that was impacted. 

Schools in Huntsville, Morgan County, Lauderdale County and Scottsboro received calls about active shooters Tuesday morning. School resource officers, police officers and sheriff's deputies successfully determined the threats were not credible.

Swafford said an Ohio area code targeted a threat to West Morgan High School and some of the other impacted schools in North Alabama. However, he said, that may not lead investigators to the suspect.

"It's a starting point. That's about it," said Swafford. "You know when something like that happens, we're dealing with technology. There's apps to a spoof number, and there's always a digital trail."

He said the pieces will now have to be put together to determine where the suspect may have been calling from.

The investigation goes beyond local agencies, because areas in multiple states were involved.

"It remains to be seen how large this is and how many incidents occurred, and we're hearing it being in different states, so really, it'll not focus so much on Morgan County. We'll hand it over to our federal partner," said Swafford.

If schools in other states received threats from that same Ohio number, Swafford said the suspect could rack up even more charges across state lines.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

