Suspect arrested in deadly Albertville shooting

UPDATE: 

Albertville Police say a suspect was taken into custody. There is no threat to the public.

ORIGINAL:

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Albertville.

Albertville police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to reports of a shooting on Highpoint Road around 4:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim's name was not released as authorities are notifying his family.

Albertville Police say no arrests have been made in this case.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

