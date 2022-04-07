Suspect arrested in deadly Albertville shooting

UPDATE:
Albertville Police say a suspect was taken into custody. There is no threat to the public.
ORIGINAL:
A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Albertville.
Albertville police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to reports of a shooting on Highpoint Road around 4:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim's name was not released as authorities are notifying his family.
Albertville Police say no arrests have been made in this case.