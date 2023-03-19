Suspect arrested after crashing into home

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures in the teens will occur through about mid-morning this morning. Confidence is high that sub-freezing temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur again on Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&