Survey says this is Alabama’s favorite milkshake

A nice cold milkshake is one of the most delicious ways to beat the summer heat.
But which flavor is the favorite in Alabama and the rest of the country?
RTA Outdoor Living says it investigated trends in all 50 states and found that strawberry milkshakes are the most popular in America.
Alabama, to the surprise of no one, bucks the trend and comes in with vanilla milkshakes as the favorite in the state.
For the rest of the country, vanilla came in fourth place, tied with Shamrock Shakes. Chocolate milkshakes were No. 2 in the country and Oreo milkshakes were No. 3.
