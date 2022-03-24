Surveillance video shows man taking 3-month-old puppy from Madison County home, shooting it 9 times

WAAY 31 has obtained home surveillance video of a man in Triana taking a 3-month-old Chihuahua puppy outside and shooting it nine times.
The dog's owner told WAAY 31 the shooter is her cousin.
The video is disturbing.
Triana Police said they arrested 26-year-old Cameron Toney on March 16. Police said Toney fired a .45-caliber handgun into the dog named Coco nine times, until there weren't any bullets left.
He is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge.
In an interview with the puppy's owner, Destiny — she didn't want her last name used — she says she still can't believe her dog was killed right in front of her Triana home.
"It happened out of nowhere. It was so unexpected," Coco's owner told WAAY 31 News on Thursday.
Police said Toney got into an argument with someone inside the home, but Destiny said there was no fight before the shooting.
In the exclusive video obtained by the WAAY 31 newsroom, the shooter can be seen walking outside, holding Coco seconds before opening fire. Investigators said Coco died at the scene.
"Total shock. I looked on the ground and saw my dog laying there, so I picked her up," Destiny said. "My dog is dead, but I'm glad it wasn't me."
Destiny said nothing will bring her puppy back, but she does want her cousin to get mental health help and for him to pay for what he did.
Toney remains inside the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.