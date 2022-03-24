 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Surveillance video shows man taking 3-month-old puppy from Madison County home, shooting it 9 times

  • Updated
  • 0
Coco

Coco, a 3-month-old Chihuahua, was pulled from their home in Triana and shot multiple times by their owner's cousin. The shooter has since been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

WAAY 31 has obtained home surveillance video of a man in Triana taking a 3-month-old Chihuahua puppy outside and shooting it nine times.

The dog's owner told WAAY 31 the shooter is her cousin.

The video is disturbing.

Triana Police said they arrested 26-year-old Cameron Toney on March 16. Police said Toney fired a .45-caliber handgun into the dog named Coco nine times, until there weren't any bullets left.

He is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge.

In an interview with the puppy's owner, Destiny — she didn't want her last name used — she says she still can't believe her dog was killed right in front of her Triana home.

"It happened out of nowhere. It was so unexpected," Coco's owner told WAAY 31 News on Thursday.

Police said Toney got into an argument with someone inside the home, but Destiny said there was no fight before the shooting.

Dog shot in Triana

Home surveillance video captured the shocking moment when a man took a 3-month-old puppy out of a Triana home and shot it multiple times in the dog owner's yard March 16.

In the exclusive video obtained by the WAAY 31 newsroom, the shooter can be seen walking outside, holding Coco seconds before opening fire.  Investigators said Coco died at the scene.

"Total shock. I looked on the ground and saw my dog laying there, so I picked her up," Destiny said. "My dog is dead, but I'm glad it wasn't me."

Destiny said nothing will bring her puppy back, but she does want her cousin to get mental health help and for him to pay for what he did.

Toney remains inside the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Cameron Toney

Cameron Toney (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

