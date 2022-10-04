Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama redistricting case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday morning in an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting powers across the country.
It's the latest in the high court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act.
The lawsuit seeks to force Alabama to create a second majority-Black congressional district. Currently, Black residents make up 27% of the state's total population but only form a majority in just one of Alabama's seven congressional districts.
The Supreme Court previously blocked a lower court's ruling that would have required a second majority-Black district in time for this year's midterm elections in a 5-4 vote earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.
The case, Merrill v. Milligan, involves Alabama's 2021 redistricting map. A three-judge court that included two judges appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled the state’s map likely violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
The state is asking the Supreme Court to overturn that decision, arguing the lower court’s interpretation of Section 2 would itself require the state to discriminate based on race. But the challengers counter that if the justices accept the state’s argument, it could “decimate minority representation across the country.”
The NAACP of Alabama joined other interest groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union, in the suit.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama's 7th Congressional District, said Alabama deserves at least one more majority-minority district.
"While I am proud to hold that one, I know that my state should have more than one majority-minority district; it deserves at least two," said Sewell. "Here’s why: Fair representation matters. It is never lost on me. I was the sole member of the Alabama House delegation to vote in favor of the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure plan and the Inflation Rate Reduction Act. All we are asking for is our fair share."
Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor led questions from the bench Tuesday.
Tish Gotell Faulks, the ACLU of Alabama’s Legal Director responded to the court happenings Tuesday afternoon.
“The right to self-determination should be absolute, but in Alabama, most Black voters cannot select a candidate that reflects their values and experiences. Despite being presented with Census data calling for two minority-majority congressional districts, Alabama lawmakers chose to dilute the voice of Black voters by packing a majority of them into one district and dividing the Black Belt across four. This egregious act of gerrymandering is exactly the type of situation the authors of the Voting Rights Act were trying to avoid. The law is clear. Alabama’s Congressional maps are unconstitutional," Gotell Faulks said.
Legal experts don't expect a ruling from the country's top court until sometime next year.