...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring chances for accumulating snowfall. Rain may begin
to change over to snow early Sunday morning in northwest portions of
Alabama, with a gradual changeover to snow or mix of snow and light
rain or freezing rain in remaining areas on Sunday. Snowfall
accumulations are possible, with the highest amounts likely in the
higher terrain of northeastern Alabama. Some banding of snow may
occur in some locations, which could even lead to heavy snowfall
accumulations in some areas on Sunday. The best chances for the
heaviest snowfall would be in northernmost Alabama. However, snowfall
totals across the area are still uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. So, please keep
abreast of the latest winter weather information. Due to the
likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system
on Sunday, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and
could cause hazardous driving conditions early in the new work week.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Supreme Court blocks OSHA vaccine mandate, accepts mandate for health care workers

  • Updated
  • 0
Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine

The Supreme Court handed down two major rulings on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Thursday.

Justices blocked the OSHA "vaccine-or-test" mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The mandate would have required vaccines for 84 million working Americans, but the high court ruled OSHA does not have the power to regulate public health for those workers.

However, the mandate for healthcare workers was upheld in a 5-4 vote. It will impact facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services will be regulating the mandate, which will impact 10 million healthcare workers across 76 thousand medical facilities.

Former U.S. attorney Jay Town says the ruling could impact other vaccine mandate cases as well.

"What we will see going forward in the defense contractor vaccine mandate cases, we will see some of the language that came from the Supreme Court's opinion in the CMS case today where they did allow for the vaccine mandate because of that financial nexus between the federal government and the actual civilian employees," explains Town.

He says it will be interesting to hear arguments for vaccine mandates going forward, as lower courts will look to the Supreme Court's decision as a precedent for future rulings.

