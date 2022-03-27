Support for Ukraine continues in Huntsville

Ukrainians of North Alabama held another weekly rally as the war in Ukraine continues.
It's the fourth week of hosting a Ukrainian rally and for the second time it was held in MidCity.
Although the number of rally members was lower than what they've seen in previous weeks, the rally members said they plan to continue having these rally's every week to continue raising awareness and money for those in Ukraine.
The war is still having a severe impact on many people here in Huntsville. Some individuals who attended the rally say its important for everyone to know what's going on and the sacrifices that people in their country are making for their freedom should not be forgotten.
One man told says he admires the courageousness Ukrainians have displayed and says it amplifies his level of gratitude.
"They’re fighting for their freedom, for their future and I think that really leads us, leads me to think every day about how much we need to cherish our freedom here," said Gabriel Kuklis, who attended the rally.
For those interested in contributing to helping the people of Ukraine during this time - there are plenty of ways to donate through various Facebook pages and websites like: Support Ukrainians in USA Alabama Huntsville Madison, Ukrainians of North Alabama , Crisis is Ukraine .