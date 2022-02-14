Supply chain issues took its toll on flower shops, too. Here's how one business planned for delays

It's the busiest day of the year for local florists, but getting flowers in time for the big day proved to be a stress of its own.
"It's so busy that we're almost out of flowers," said Leigh Cella, owner of Bishop's Flowers in Huntsville.
But getting here wasn't as easy as previous years.
"Flowers are kind of a rarity right now," said Cella. "It's hard to just get exactly what you're looking for. You basically go on a wish list right now."
Supply chain issues and labor shortages proved to be a headache leading up to Valentine's Day.
"We couldn't get as many hydrangeas as we needed to get, as much filler we needed to get," said Cella.
From the planting of a seed, all the way to delivery, supply chain issues forced the shop to think ahead.
"We ordered early. We tried to order what we knew people ordered last year, and then we kind of held our breath, crossed our fingers and prayed," said Cella.
Flowers are a perishable item. "You can't make it a week in advance," said Cella.
Getting them here in time was on the shoulders of truck drivers.
"We had issues, just — we thought our stuff was coming in on one day, and it was postponed to another day, and it was like, 'Uh, we got to get those flowers in,'" said Cella.
But planning for the unknown was key in making sure shelves were filled with diverse, quality bouquets for every shopper.
Some shoppers have noticed the price of their bouquet is a little more than last year. That all ties back to supply chain issues and rising inflation.
"Almost everything in every industry is actually dealing with the price increase," said Cella.
According to economists, inflation has cost the average household more than $250 per month. Although, shoppers say, they're willing to spend big money for their valentine.
"She's worth every penny that I've paid," said Ross Hill, a shopper.
Tyler Brennan, another shopper, said the same.
"The reason you buy flowers is to show affection for that special person in your life, so that price really shouldn't matter," said Brennan.
Hill said every Valentine's Day, no matter what, he plans to get flowers.
"It's Valentine's Day for me," he said. "I got the love of my life."
Lucky for him, the supply chain issues didn't stop the shop from getting in exactly what he needed.