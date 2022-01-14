Supply chain issues, COVID surge cause major delays in recycling pickup

Blue recycling bins are lining the streets of Huntsville, as major recycling delays have residents waiting weeks for pickup.
"It's COVID related, it's supply chain related, everyone has the same issues," explains Doc Holladay, the executive director for Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) is feeling the impact of shipping delays, plus the recent Covid-19 surge.
"We're down to about half the number of drivers we would normally have," says Holladay.
With half of their drivers in quarantine, blue bins full of cans, cardboard, paper and plastic have been stacking up in the streets of Huntsville. Holladay says recycling pickup is one full week behind schedule.
"If your collection day was today, it will almost be next Friday before we get to you right now," he says.
The waste disposal industry has been struggling throughout the pandemic. RANA's collection contractor, Red River Waste Solutions, filed for bankruptcy back in October.
However, Holladay says that was just a way for their contractor to restructure the business, and has nothing to do with the current delays.
"In this instance the two are not related," says Holladay.
For now, he is asking the 80 thousand homes with blue bins to be patient.
"We understand the public's frustration, and we're really appreciative of those that have been very understanding about it," says Holladay.
He's asking people to remember the green value brought by the blue bins.
"We think it's a valuable program for our community. We think it makes the quality of life here better and we hope more people will participate," he says.
Holladay says it will be at least another three weeks before everything is back on schedule.