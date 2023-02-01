Supervision not enough to ease concerns may Alabama inmates may reoffend if released early

Right now, at least 80 Alabama inmates are out of prison and under supervision thanks to the new mandatory supervision law. However, many in the state are concerned that some of those inmates will commit more crimes.
The latest data from the Alabama Department of Corrections shows a nearly 30% recidivism rate in Alabama in 2021, meaning nearly 1 in 3 inmates committed another crime after being released from prison.
That’s why many are concerned that some of the inmates who are now being released early will reoffend.
"Some of the victims I talk to, they say, ‘Oh, I hope he doesn’t get out and do this to someone else, that doesn't destroy another family like we've been destroyed,'" said Jannette Grantham, executive director of Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL).
It’s a pain victims don’t want others to experience, which is why they’re concerned about the mandatory supervision law.
The law allows inmates to be released under supervision a few months before their prison sentence ends. However, some are concerned about what this could cause.
"We're releasing individuals that are obviously much higher risk than we've ever seen in the past — a murderer or rapist, somebody that's committed a robbery. Those are individuals that have shown not only they can't comply with the law, but they're willing to harm others," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.
Victim advocacy groups say there’s always the chance it could happen again, whether the convicted person is wearing an ankle monitor or not.
"If someone wants to commit a crime, there they're gonna do it," said Kim Crawford, director of Homicide Survivors Program at Family Services Center.
"Not all inmates come out that, you know, rehabilitated. Not all inmates come out with the desire to do better and everything," Grantham added.
However, they hope inmates' time in prison did change them.
"I hope and pray that the majority of them are ready for a new life (and) building the future for them and their families," Grantham said.
Inmates who are believed to be at higher risk would have to go through drug or mental health treatment programs to make sure they get the help they need.
If an inmate does fail a drug test, cut their ankle monitor or fail to check in, they will be sent back to prison to serve the rest of their sentence. If they commit a crime while out, they would face more time in prison, depending on that crime.