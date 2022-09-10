'Superhero Day' raises money for childhood cancer in Athens

The 10th annual 'Superhero Day' helped raise money to support childhood cancer in Alabama.
The event was held Saturday in Athens' Big Spring Park and featured food trucks, rides, inflatables and plenty of superheroes for the kids to meet.
Youngsters Robin and Sophia were at the event enjoying plenty of snacks.
"It's Superhero Day and it's my second or third time," said Robin. "It's fun!"
Beyond the fun, pomp and circumstance, why the community shows out is even more important.
"It highlights kids in their school - which we do have kids locally who are fighting cancer - it helps them realize the fight that they are going through and that they're a little extra special," said Kristie Williams, Director of Eli's Block Party Childhood Cancer.
Williams said the event typically raises between $6,000 and $9,000 for Children's of Alabama.