Sunshine takes over for the foreseeable future!

Once we get to Sunday, we have one of the best 10 day forecasts on-tap that we've seen in quite some time!
Sunday- Tuesday will remain dry with mostly sunny skies overhead all day. High temperatures will sit in the low and mid-90s each day. Wednesday brings some isolated chances for storms, but the bigger point of the day will be high temperatures in the upper 90s. Isolated lunchtime rain returns on Thursday with widespread storms in the overnight hours. Friday will finally cool down ever-so-slightly with highs in the low 90s but on-and-off scattered storms throughout much of the day.
Next weekend looks to be sunny yet again with much more mild conditions including highs in the upper 80s!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the low 90, heat index up to 100. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.