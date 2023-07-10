Sunshine sticks around for North Alabama

Monday and Tuesday will be the most picture-perfect summertime days! Highs will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s respectively, with a slight breeze and a mix of clouds and sun overhead. Wednesday brings essentially a copycat forecast.
Thursday brings isolated morning showers and storms to the region but by late lunchtime, conditions should be dry. Friday brings some brief morning rain and then much stronger storms come back into the forecast around dinnertime and last through the overnight hours. Highs will yet again sit in the low 90s.
Both Saturday and Sunday bring brief periods of midday rain and storms but neither day is a washout, however Monday certainly will be.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.