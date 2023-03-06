Sunshine sticks around for another day but rain chances return later this week

Monday evening will remain mostly clear and dry. Our overnight low temperature will fall only to the mid-50s and remain mild.
Tuesday will be a bit more breezy and a touch cooler, as well. Our highs will reach to the low 70s, while cooler than what we have seen the last few days, this will still be well above average.
Wednesday will be cloudy with rain coming by lunchtime and lasting through the evening and even much of the rest of the work-week. Thursday brings all day rain and Friday will have morning showers.
On and off rain chances and closer to average temperatures will follow us into this weekend with highs reaching into the upper 50s and low 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NNE 10-15 MPH.