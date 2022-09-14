Sunshine sticking around, but the heat is making a comeback

Wash, rinse, and repeat, but in a good way! Temperatures are once again in the 50s to start our day. Our gradual warm up continues each afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s later on. The lack of humidity and northeast wind will keep us comfortable, but it may not feel quite as Fall-like today as the last few days. The overnight hours stay cool as lows dip to near 60 each night.
Sunshine is not going anywhere for a while! We continue to warm up through the upcoming weekend. Upper 80s are expected Thursday and Friday, but a few hot spots could touch 90. Better chances to hit 90 degrees are expected this weekend and early next week as high pressure becomes centered over the eastern US. Rain chances are slim to none for at least the next 10 days. Drought conditions could worsen in coming weeks given this anticipated long streak of dry weather.
While all is quiet here at home, we are keeping a close eye on the tropics. A system currently over open water is beginning to get more organized as it moves closer to the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 50 percent chance for development over the next 5 days. The general track of this system could mean issues for the Caribbean early next week, then potentially the southern US late next week. It is still far too early for specifics, but is something worth watching over the next 10 days for those who have interests along the Gulf Coast.