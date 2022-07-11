Sunshine stays with us Monday night into Tuesday; rain chances return Tuesday evening

Seasonably warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine begin the new workweek. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 90s Tuesday. We stay dry for the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday afternoon, but isolated showers and storms are possible ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday around dinnertime.
Higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected with the cold front as it moves through North Alabama on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong Wednesday afternoon. Damaging wind and heavy rain would be the primary concerns. Highs remain in the 90s all week despite the cold front.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny AM, isolated storms starting around dinnertime. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.