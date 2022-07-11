 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine stays with us Monday night into Tuesday; rain chances return Tuesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Seasonably warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine begin the new workweek. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 90s Tuesday. We stay dry for the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday afternoon, but isolated showers and storms are possible ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday around dinnertime.

Evening Planner

Monday Evening Planner

Higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected with the cold front as it moves through North Alabama on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong Wednesday afternoon. Damaging wind and heavy rain would be the primary concerns. Highs remain in the 90s all week despite the cold front.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny AM, isolated storms starting around dinnertime. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you