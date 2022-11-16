Sunshine returns but the cold air is here to stay

Clouds will continue to clear out and sunshine will make a comeback this afternoon. Cooler temperatures are not going anywhere, however! Highs struggle to reach 50 degrees today while overnight lows drop into the 20s under clear skies.
The weather pattern stays quiet and cold through this weekend. High temperatures in the 40s will be close to 20 degrees below average for mid-November. We will see a small warm up into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.
Long-term forecast models suggest portions of Thanksgiving weekend could be wet. While it is too early for specifics, check back often for updates as the holiday gets closer!
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, gradual clearing. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.