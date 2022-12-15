Sunshine returns but so do the colder temperatures

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 17.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunshine returns but so do the colder temperatures

  • 0
Next 3 Days
Carson Meredith

Rain has moved out and sunshine makes its long-awaited return to North Alabama Thursday. Cloud cover lingers this morning before we see gradual clearing during the afternoon hours. Cooler air continues to filter in following last night's cold front. Highs today reach 50 while overnight drop to near 30.

Friday and this weekend appear even colder despite mostly sunny skies. Highs will struggle into the 40s. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. The weather pattern is quiet over the next seven days aside from a small shower chance Monday.

Just outside the seven day forecast, a powerful Arctic cold front is poised to usher in extremely cold temperatures for Christmas weekend. It is too early for specifics on just how low the temperatures will go, so check back often for updates.

THURSDAY: Clearing skies, chilly. Highs near 50. Wind: W 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows near 30. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

