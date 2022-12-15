Sunshine returns but so do the colder temperatures

Rain has moved out and sunshine makes its long-awaited return to North Alabama Thursday. Cloud cover lingers this morning before we see gradual clearing during the afternoon hours. Cooler air continues to filter in following last night's cold front. Highs today reach 50 while overnight drop to near 30.
Friday and this weekend appear even colder despite mostly sunny skies. Highs will struggle into the 40s. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. The weather pattern is quiet over the next seven days aside from a small shower chance Monday.
Just outside the seven day forecast, a powerful Arctic cold front is poised to usher in extremely cold temperatures for Christmas weekend. It is too early for specifics on just how low the temperatures will go, so check back often for updates.
THURSDAY: Clearing skies, chilly. Highs near 50. Wind: W 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows near 30. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.