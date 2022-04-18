Sunshine returns but an unseasonably cool Monday afternoon

An unusually quiet week for North Alabama, especially by late April standards, begins unseasonably cool but sunny by this afternoon. By midafternoon Monday, blue skies will overspread the region, but with highs struggling to touch the mid 60s. Overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning, lows bottom in the upper 30s. This should be warm enough to prevent a damaging frost but close enough that you may want to protect sensitive plants.
By midweek high pressure builds into the region, bringing southerly winds and a warmup by Wednesday afternoon. It is not inconceivable that some of us could get into the mid-80s by next weekend, giving us an early first taste of summer weather. An approach of a cold front will return rain chances this coming Sunday.