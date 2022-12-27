 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley
through Tuesday morning...

Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today
will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air
temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling
into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches
of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve
between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above
freezing.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Sunshine returns as warming trend begins

  • Updated
  • 0

There are treacherous driving conditions across the region where wet roadways are iced over. Plan for extra travel time through the early morning hours, but at least the sunshine is back!

Our gradual warming trend begins today. High temperatures should reach into the mid 40s under sunny sky conditions.

We will keep the sunshine for most of the week as the warming trend continues. Mid-week highs are expected to push past the mid 50s and into the lower 60s.

Rain chances ramp up by the end of the work week as the next front approaches. Many locations will see heavy rain on Friday. Some of that rainfall will carry into Saturday. So far, New Year's Eve looks to be damp and dreary, but mild with highs in the mid 60s.

There is a chance that the rain will move out by Saturday evening, making for dry conditions before midnight. New Year's Day 2023 will be sunny and bright! Mild temperatures stay in the 60s through most of next week.

Warming Trend Begins

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple store

Recommended for you