Sunshine returns as warming trend begins

There are treacherous driving conditions across the region where wet roadways are iced over. Plan for extra travel time through the early morning hours, but at least the sunshine is back!
Our gradual warming trend begins today. High temperatures should reach into the mid 40s under sunny sky conditions.
We will keep the sunshine for most of the week as the warming trend continues. Mid-week highs are expected to push past the mid 50s and into the lower 60s.
Rain chances ramp up by the end of the work week as the next front approaches. Many locations will see heavy rain on Friday. Some of that rainfall will carry into Saturday. So far, New Year's Eve looks to be damp and dreary, but mild with highs in the mid 60s.
There is a chance that the rain will move out by Saturday evening, making for dry conditions before midnight. New Year's Day 2023 will be sunny and bright! Mild temperatures stay in the 60s through most of next week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.