Sunshine not going anywhere, Summer heat making a comeback

Rain stays away for the foreseeable future, but the heat and humidity are slowly making a comeback. A shift in wind direction to the east and southeast will make the air a touch more humid Thursday. Highs are in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We'll be approaching 90 Friday and this weekend as the sunshine sticks around.
If you're a fan of Summer heat, you will like next week's forecast! The humidity will be tolerable, but temperatures will stay above average for late September standards. Several days in the low to mid 90s are expected. Overnight lows also warm into the mid and upper 60s.