Sunshine Monday ahead of a hard freeze expected overnight

*Freeze WARNING in effect from Midnight to 10 AM Tuesday*
We're bracing for a hard freeze overnight tonight, and another one tomorrow night, as well.
Monday brings plenty of sunshine but it won't necessarily warm us up with our highs reaching only to the low 50s today. Overnight tonight, our low temperature, which occurs around 6am each morning, will be in the upper 20s and within the parameters for a hard freeze. The same is true for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Sunshine stays with us through most of the work-week but high temperatures will be variable. Tuesday's high will sit in the low 50s, Wednesday will feature upper 50s and Thursday and Friday will each have highs in the 60s.
Friday brings all day rain but the good news is, this leads into plenty of sunshine for this weekend!
MONDAY: Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, frigid. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.