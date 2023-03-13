 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sunshine Monday ahead of a hard freeze expected overnight

  • Updated
  • 0

*Freeze WARNING in effect from Midnight to 10 AM Tuesday*

We're bracing for a hard freeze overnight tonight, and another one tomorrow night, as well.

Monday night/ Tuesday morning Freeze Warning

Monday brings plenty of sunshine but it won't necessarily warm us up with our highs reaching only to the low 50s today. Overnight tonight, our low temperature, which occurs around 6am each morning, will be in the upper 20s and within the parameters for a hard freeze. The same is true for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Monday Forecast

Sunshine stays with us through most of the work-week but high temperatures will be variable. Tuesday's high will sit in the low 50s, Wednesday will feature upper 50s and Thursday and Friday will each have highs in the 60s.

Friday brings all day rain but the good news is, this leads into plenty of sunshine for this weekend!

MONDAY: Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, frigid. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

