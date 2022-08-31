Sunshine, lower humidity, and a breeze on your Wednesday!

A cold front moved through North Alabama overnight, ushering in much less humid air for the next couple of days! Temperatures will still be very warm, with highs in the low 90s but much lower dew points and plentiful sunshine will make for a picturesque day!
Overnight lows tonight will drop to the low 60s.
Thursday and much of Friday bring copy-cat conditions from today's weather.
The humidity builds back in to start out Labor Day weekend. Most of us will stay dry on Friday, but a stray shower or storm in the afternoon could cause of us to see some brief rain.
Higher rain chances are expected Saturday through Monday. Highs stay in the mid-80s this weekend thanks to more cloud cover and some of those scattered showers expected Saturday and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, much less humid. Highs around 90. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. A little cool. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.