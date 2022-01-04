Sunshine is back today and so are the warmer temperatures

Most of the major roads are in pretty good shape this morning but we did have some refreezing of melted snow on secondary roads and neighborhood streets, which has led to black ice development. Give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes for your morning commute and be sure to take it slow on the side streets. We will see plenty of snowmelt later on today as highs climb back into the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows should stay right at or just above freezing, so the risk for black ice tomorrow morning is low. The warmest day of the week is expected Wednesday when we are in the mid 50s.
As we dig out from this first snowstorm, we now turn our attention to another system set to arrive Thursday. Data sources have been very consistent on bringing rain into the region early Thursday then transitioning to a rain/snow mix or all snow Thursday evening. The question now is how much cold air is present when this changeover takes place. If more cold air is present, we could be talking about a more impactful event for the entire region. For now, it appears most of the cold air will stay just to our north, with a light accumulation up to one inch for our Tennessee counties. Alabama counties along the state line could see a dusting. We will continue to monitor data trends and fine tune the forecast over the next couple days. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
The precipitation moves out late tonight and early Friday but bitterly cold air moves back in, which may be even colder than the last couple days. Friday morning temperatures are likely in the teens with wind chills close to the single digits! We do warm back up to the 50s this weekend but that comes with another round of rain (and maybe a few storms) Sunday.