Sunshine is back today and so are the warmer temperatures

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet. The river will continue to gradually fall over the next 24 hours and is projected to drop below flood stage by midday Wednesday. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Tuesday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 04/13/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&