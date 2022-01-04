You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet. The river
will continue to gradually fall over the next 24 hours and is
projected to drop below flood stage by midday Wednesday.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Tuesday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 04/13/1962.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Sunshine is back today and so are the warmer temperatures

Most of the major roads are in pretty good shape this morning but we did have some refreezing of melted snow on secondary roads and neighborhood streets, which has led to black ice development. Give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes for your morning commute and be sure to take it slow on the side streets. We will see plenty of snowmelt later on today as highs climb back into the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows should stay right at or just above freezing, so the risk for black ice tomorrow morning is low. The warmest day of the week is expected Wednesday when we are in the mid 50s.

As we dig out from this first snowstorm, we now turn our attention to another system set to arrive Thursday. Data sources have been very consistent on bringing rain into the region early Thursday then transitioning to a rain/snow mix or all snow Thursday evening. The question now is how much cold air is present when this changeover takes place. If more cold air is present, we could be talking about a more impactful event for the entire region. For now, it appears most of the cold air will stay just to our north, with a light accumulation up to one inch for our Tennessee counties. Alabama counties along the state line could see a dusting. We will continue to monitor data trends and fine tune the forecast over the next couple days. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

The precipitation moves out late tonight and early Friday but bitterly cold air moves back in, which may be even colder than the last couple days. Friday morning temperatures are likely in the teens with wind chills close to the single digits! We do warm back up to the 50s this weekend but that comes with another round of rain (and maybe a few storms) Sunday.

