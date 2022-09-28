Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida

Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew points are low, temperatures are cooler than even yesterday, and there is hardly a cloud in the sky! A strong breeze is coming to us from out of the northwest at about 20 mph, meaning that breezy areas in the shade are actually feeling a bit chilly today!
Copy-cat conditions remain with us through the end of the work week!
Saturday and Sunday bring slight chances for scattered showers but no day will be a complete washout and long periods of sun will still be in place.
Overnight low temperatures throughout the next week will be in the upper 40s and mid-50s with mostly clear skies.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler, with a strong breeze. Beautiful day with highs in the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Chilly with mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s.
HURRICANE IAN:
Hurricane Ian is presently a Category 4 hurricane and its eyewall, the most dangerous part of the storm, is presently making landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. The storm currently has wind gusts of 190 mph. Short after making landfall with western Florida, Ian will diminish slightly to a category 3 and remain in that state through much of Wednesday. The storm will again weaken to a Tropical Depression on Thursday as it continues to track north and east through Florida. Storm Surge of near 10 feet, widespread power outages, and transported urban debris are the biggest threats of the storm.