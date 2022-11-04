Sunshine for Friday, Rain and clouds for Saturday

Friday brings plenty of sunshine and also plenty of warmth! High temperatures will reach to near 80 degrees today and will be quite warm. There is a strong breeze coming out of the southeast at about 10-15 mph.
There will be increasing cloud cover this evening but Big Game Friday Night football games will remain dry and be able to take place as planned.
There is a cold front that will bring rain to the Tennessee Valley starting on Saturday morning. Heaviest rain will be before lunchtime in the Shoals and along the Corridor. Scattered showers will linger through the late afternoon. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-70s.
Sunday will be drier and the start of the work-week brings warm temperatures and sunshine back into the forecast.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.