Sunshine finally returns to North Alabama this week

Sunshine will finally make a return to North Alabama to close out the month of February. It is a chilly start to the new week with most spots in the low to mid 30s under clear skies this morning. Today will be our coldest day of the week. Even so, afternoon highs are seasonable near 60 degrees today with blue skies. A passing disturbance will bring in more clouds after sunset tonight. These clouds should quickly move out by Tuesday morning with little fanfare. Temperatures continue to climb all week long. We'll hit 70 degrees Wednesday and make a run for the mid 70s Thursday and Friday! Overnight lows remain cool in the upper 30s to low 40s.
While the Spring feel is here this week, the return of wet weather is on the table beyond the 7 day forecast. While it is too early to nail down specifics, the early trends suggest a very wet forecast heading into the second week of March. Isolated shower chance return Saturday and Sunday, with higher rain chances early next week. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures! And in case you are wondering, Spring is officially 20 days away and our clocks "spring forward" in two weeks (and yes, this is the time change where we lose an hour of sleep).