Sunshine, dry weather returns this weekend

Showers and storms will gradually clear east into Georgia tonight. Clearing skies late will lead to lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with breezy afternoon winds and highs near 70. Sunday will remain dry with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows both Saturday night and Sunday night will be in the low 40s which should be warm enough to avoid frost.
After a dry Monday, showers are back in the forecast Tuesday through Friday next week. This active pattern will keep highs in the 60s to low 70s.
TONIGHT: Evening rain and a few thunderstorms likely. Clearing late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SW/NW 6-12 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: NW 5-15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.