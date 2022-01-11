 Skip to main content
Sunshine and seasonable Wednesday, monitoring weekend winter weather threat

  • Updated
Mostly sunny and seasonable to finish the workweek. By this weekend our next chance at wintry precipitation arrives in north Alabama.

The tranquil weather pattern continues for the rest of the workweek. We're back into the 50s Wednesday through Friday with a few more passing clouds.

Our next weather maker arrives Saturday. Data sources are still all over the place with this system but there is an interesting cooler trend this morning. This now opens the door for perhaps another round of winter weather on Saturday. Beyond that, we don't want to dive into the specifics just yet given that we are still four days away from this system. We will lean towards keeping our forecast warm with off and on rain showers. However, if the cooler trend continues, we will closely monitor the potential for wintry weather once again. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

