Sunshine and seasonable Saturday, heavy rain and storms Sunday

Highs reach the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, that's 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! The only hiccup in the forecast today will be southeast winds gusting to 25 mph.
Sunday is the day to spend indoors this weekend. Rain arrives early Sunday morning and sticks around all. day. long. The heaviest rain looks to set in by midday and last through the afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected but strong to severe storms are highly unlikely. However, 1-2" of rain in a 12-hour window is enough to create some localized flood issues. Especially considering many creeks and rivers were in minor to moderate flood stage just a few days ago.
Highs are slightly warmer, climbing to the upper 50s Sunday before the cold front passes. Lows take another dive by Monday morning down to the freezing mark. Next week looks generally pretty quiet with cold nights and chilly afternoons.