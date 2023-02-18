Sunshine and blue skies for your Saturday ahead of scattered rain chances and warmer temps!

Saturday Evening will remain mostly clear which will allow for temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-60s and with the breeze that is going to continue through the region, we could be feeling slightly colder than measured temperatures.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the low 60s. As you head out the door Monday morning for work, temperatures will be mild and near 50 degrees. Some isolated showers come into the forecast in the early evening and overnight.
Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast each day this week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring high temperatures near 80!
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, frigid. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.