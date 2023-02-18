 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunshine and blue skies for your Saturday ahead of scattered rain chances and warmer temps!

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday Evening will remain mostly clear which will allow for temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-60s and with the breeze that is going to continue through the region, we could be feeling slightly colder than measured temperatures.

Sunday and Monday forecasts

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the low 60s. As you head out the door Monday morning for work, temperatures will be mild and near 50 degrees. Some isolated showers come into the forecast in the early evening and overnight.

Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast each day this week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring high temperatures near 80!

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, frigid. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

