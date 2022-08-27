 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine and beautiful conditions return on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap!

Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, once you factor in humidity we will be feeling like the mid-90s. 

Again, there is a slight chance for scattered showers in the later afternoon and evening hours but most of us will stay completely dry throughout the day. 

Rain chances meteogram

Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain this evening through bedtime. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you